Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Notre Dame is 4-1 straight up and 3-1-1 against the spread over its last five games on neutral fields, and that includes a win and cover over Syracuse two seasons ago in New Jersey. The Irish, questing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, encounter a hot Orange outfit on Saturday afternoon on neutral turf at Yankee Stadium.

College football point spread: The Fighting Irish opened as 10-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 40.1-32.2 Fighting Irish (College football picks on every game)

Why the Syracuse Orange can cover the spread

The Orange ride a four-game winning streak into this contest, and a three-game streak ATS, after leveling Louisville last Friday 54-23. Syracuse scored the first 10 points of the game, let the Cardinals pull within 10-7, then used a 34-0 run spanning the halves to take total control, on its way toward the easy victory and cover as a 20-point favorite.

On the night, the Orange piled up 518 yards of total offense, including 326 on the ground. Syracuse has now out-gained three of its last four opponents and out-rushed each of its last three foes.

The Orange have also now hit the 50-point mark five times this season. Syracuse is 3-0 ATS this year as an underdog on the betting lines.

Why the Notre Dame Fighting Irish can cover the spread

The Irish reached 10-0 on the season and 5-1-1 ATS over their last seven games with a 42-13 flushing of Florida State last week. Notre Dame, with former starter Brandon Wimbush back at quarterback in place of an injured Ian Book, turned an early defensive takeaway into the first touchdown of the game, drove its second possession 81 yards to another touchdown, led 17-0 after one quarter and 32-6 at the half. The Irish then cruise-controlled from there for the easy victory and cover as a 17-point favorite.

On the evening, the Irish out-gained the Seminoles 495-322 and out-rushed FSU 365-106. So Notre Dame has now out-gained six of its last seven opponents, each by at least 100 yards.

Book, with whom the Irish are 6-0 SU and 4-1-1 ATS this season, is expected to return to action for this game. In remaining unbeaten Notre Dame will remain rated in the top four of this week's CFP rankings.

Smart betting pick

The Irish play big games nearly all the time, while for Syracuse this is something new. And that can definitely make a difference. Also, the Notre Dame defense is 100 yards per game better than the Orange's defense. Finally, in matchups between ranked teams this season the higher-ranked outfits are 25-10 SU and 21-12-2 ATS. The smart money here gives the points with the Irish.

College football betting trends

Notre Dame is 8-1 SU in its last nine games vs the ACC.

The total has gone over in six of Notre Dame's last seven games.

The total has gone over in four of Syracuse's last five games. (Avg combined score: 78.4)

