Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins Speak on Jimmy Butler After Reported Trade

Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins Speak on Jimmy Butler After Reported TradeNovember 12, 2018
Jimmy Butler may have torched the Minnesota Timberwolves on his way out, but don't expect his former teammates to air their dirty laundry.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins both spoke highly of Butler on Sunday, a day after the Wolves agreed to trade the disgruntled swingman to the Philadelphia 76ers.
"He's one hell of a player," Towns said, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. "I don't know how many Jimmy Butlers there are in the world, so I think he'll be missed."
"I learned a lot of things from him," Wiggins added. "We made the playoffs, something we haven't done in a long, long time. So I think it was a positive either way you put it."
The Timberwolves agreed to trade Butler and center Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick. A trade call to complete the deal is expected Monday.
Butler requested a trade during the offseason and reported to the team just prior to the start of the regular season, making his desire to leave no secret. He held a candid sit-down interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols after his first practice back with the team in October, which included him defeating Minnesota starters with third-string players.
The situation did not improve once the regular season began, with the Timberwolves sitting at 4-9. They have lost all eight of their road games.
Butler is scheduled to be a free agent this summer should he opt out but is expected to remain in Philadelphia long term.
Silver Supports Players Wearing 'Enough' Tees