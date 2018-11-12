Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins Speak on Jimmy Butler After Reported Trade

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler may have torched the Minnesota Timberwolves on his way out, but don't expect his former teammates to air their dirty laundry.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins both spoke highly of Butler on Sunday, a day after the Wolves agreed to trade the disgruntled swingman to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"He's one hell of a player," Towns said, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. "I don't know how many Jimmy Butlers there are in the world, so I think he'll be missed."

"I learned a lot of things from him," Wiggins added. "We made the playoffs, something we haven't done in a long, long time. So I think it was a positive either way you put it."

The Timberwolves agreed to trade Butler and center Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick. A trade call to complete the deal is expected Monday.

Butler requested a trade during the offseason and reported to the team just prior to the start of the regular season, making his desire to leave no secret. He held a candid sit-down interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols after his first practice back with the team in October, which included him defeating Minnesota starters with third-string players.

The situation did not improve once the regular season began, with the Timberwolves sitting at 4-9. They have lost all eight of their road games.

Butler is scheduled to be a free agent this summer should he opt out but is expected to remain in Philadelphia long term.