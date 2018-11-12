Las Vegas Marathon Results 2018: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Thomas Puzey and Hannah McInturff were the biggest winners in Las Vegas on Sunday, and they didn't have to wager a single chip.

Puzey paced the men's field at the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon with a time of two hours, 25 minutes and 55 seconds, while McInturff prevailed on the women's side with a time of three hours, seven minutes and 31 seconds, per the event's official website.



Puzey ran the 26.2 miles at an incredible pace of five minutes and 35 seconds per mile.

Yonatan Abebe and Gary Messina finished in second and third place, respectively, in the men's race with times of 2:36:31 and 2:45:04, while Jessica Sams and Katherine Sargeant were the top runner-ups for the women at 3:12:37 and 3:12:48.

Puzey, McInturff and the rest of the field were treated to a route that started near the MGM Grand casino-resort, passed the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign and other famous hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard, went through the city's downtown outside of the famous Strip, and then returned to the Strip and ended near The Mirage casino-resort.

The event's official website provided a look at the full route, and the Associated Press (h/t Las Vegas Sun) noted this year's version of the race featured more miles on the actual Las Vegas Strip than in the past.

Gabby Hart of 3 News Las Vegas and the event's Twitter page shared a look at the start:

The finishing line, by contrast, brought the fire outside The Mirage:

Hart reported on the race and noted there were 40,000 or more runners who participated, including some from every state. Competitors ranged in age from 11 years old to 86 and came from 86 different countries.

None of them were faster than Puzey and McInturff, though, as they ruled the Las Vegas Strip Sunday.