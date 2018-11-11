Sam Martin Leaves Stadium in Ambulance After Lions Loss with Unknown Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin left Soldier Field in an ambulance after Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

Jennifer Hammond of WJBK provided a shot of the ambulance but noted that he was at least conscious as he was taken away:

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, he "limped" into the ambulance.

Martin punted the ball four times in a 34-22 loss. He also serves as the team's kickoff specialist and had one successful onside kick during the team's comeback attempt.

The 28-year-old is in his sixth season with the Lions and came into the day averaging 45.4 yards per punt (12th in the league). Martin missed six games last season because of an off-field incident, but he has played every other game in his career.

Per Spotrac, he has the fourth-highest cap hit of all punters in the NFL.

