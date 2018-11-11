Jimmer Fredette Drops 75 Points, but Shanghai Sharks Lose to Beijing Dragons

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jimmer Mania is still running wild in China.

Former NBA guard Jimmer Fredette scored 75 points in a 137-136 loss to the Beijing Dragons in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). Fredette, who plays for the Shanghai Sharks, hit seven three-pointers and was 24-of-34 from the field.

According to Sportando, Pierre Jackson was nearly as good, scoring 63 points to propel Beijing to the win.

Fredette signed with Shanghai in August 2016 after he couldn't earn a regular role with the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks during the 2015-16 NBA season.

Fredette's prodigious scoring never translated to the NBA, but he has enjoyed plenty of success in China. He averaged 36.8 points and shot 41.3 percent from three-point range during the 2017-18 CBA season, and he continues to be a dynamic scorer this season, averaging 34.2 points and shooting 50.2 percent from the field.