Ravens Reportedly Uncertain of Status of Joe Flacco's Hip Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The availability of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco remains in doubt as the team prepares for its Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

According to Schefter, the Ravens don't have a firm idea of how long Flacco's hip injury will keep him out of action.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Friday that surgery was on the table as a possibility for Flacco:

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Flacco was injured on the sixth play of Baltimore's 23-16 Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco continued to play, going 23-of-37 passing for 206 yards.

As La Canfora noted, the presence of Lamar Jackson adds some level of intrigue to Flacco's recovery.

Almost as soon as Baltimore selected him with the 32nd overall pick, the clock began ticking on Flacco's future with the team.

The Ravens can save $10.5 million while absorbing $16 million in dead money by cutting him before June 1, 2019, per Over the Cap. If they wait to cut him after June 1, their cap savings climb to $18.5 million, with that $16 million spread over two years.

Were Jackson to play well in place of Flacco in Week 11 and beyond, it could accelerate Flacco's departure.

At the very least, Flacco's injury could provide the Ravens an opportunity to get a better look at Jackson without having to deal with the issues that can arise by benching a longtime starting quarterback.