Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 12 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season, as Manchester City returned to the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool had temporarily taken top spot earlier in the day with a comfortable 2-0 victory over bottom side Fulham at Anfield.

Sunday's other games saw Chelsea held to a goalless draw by Everton at Stamford Bridge, while a late Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal rescued a 1-1 draw for Arsenal at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Week 12 Scores

Cardiff City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham United

Leicester City 0-0 Burnley

Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-1 Watford

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 2-0 Fulham

Chelsea 0-0 Everton

Arsenal 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

Premier League Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 12, +31, 32

2. Liverpool: 12, +18, 30

3. Chelsea: 12, +19, 28

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 12, +10, 27

5. Arsenal: 12, +11, 24

6. Bournemouth: 12, +5, 20

7. Watford: 12, +3, 20

8. Manchester United: 12, -1, 20

9. Everton: 12, +4, 19

10. Leicester City: 12, +1, 17

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12, -1, 16

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 12, -5, 14

13. West Ham United: 12, -4, 12

14. Newcastle United: 12, -6, 9

15. Burnley: 12, -13, 9

16. Crystal Palace: 12, -9, 8

17. Southampton: 12, -13, 8

18. Cardiff City: 12, -14, 8

19. Huddersfield Town: 12, -16, 7

20. Fulham: 12, -20, 5

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals)

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 7

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 6

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 6

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 6

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 6

Anthony Martial, Manchester United: 6

Richarlison, Everton: 6

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 6

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6

Sunday Recap

Manchester City were convincing winners in the derby at the Etihad Stadium. The visitors were without Paul Pogba due to injury, while Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku started on the bench.

The hosts began brightly and needed only 12 minutes to break the deadlock, David Silva converting Bernardo Silva's cross for the opener.

A second goal arrived within minutes of the second half. Aguero swapped passes with Riyad Mahrez and then smashed a fine finish past goalkeeper David De Gea:

The Red Devils did manage to pull a goal back. Lukaku was sent on for Jesse Lingard, and Ederson conceded a penalty by bringing down the Belgium international.

Anthony Martial coolly converted the penalty for his sixth Premier League goal of the season to make it 2-1 with just over half an hour remaining.

The goal made for an intriguing end to the contest, but City secured a deserved three points late on through substitute Ilkay Gundogan.

The midfielder finished a 44-pass move to seal the win and send the champions back to the top:

The defeat leaves Manchester United down in eighth place, with a negative goal difference and now seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Liverpool remain hot on City's heels after pouring more misery on Slavisa Jokanovic and Fulham.

The visitors ought to have gone ahead through Aleksandar Mitrovic's headed goal, but it was disallowed for offside.

It was a marginal call, and 14 seconds later Liverpool went ahead. A quick counter-attack led by Alisson saw Mohamed Salah net his sixth league goal of the season four minutes before the break:

Xherdan Shaqiri's cushioned volley made the game safe on 53 minutes. The Switzerland international is fast becoming a fan favourite at Anfield:

The win moves Liverpool above Chelsea who were held to a goalless draw at home to Everton. The Blues had the better of the match but had few chances to break the deadlock.

Marco Alonso hit the woodwork and had a fierce effort saved by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, while Willian and Eden Hazard both went close but could not find the back of the net.

The result sees Blues boss Maurizio Sarri make Premier League history:

It was a frustrating afternoon for Chelsea who will not be completely happy with a point, but like Manchester City and Liverpool they remain unbeaten in the Premier League after 12 games.