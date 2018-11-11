Report: NFL Discussed Relocating Chargers vs. Raiders Due to California Fires

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

TOPSHOT - Flames from the Camp fire burn near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend, California, on November 10, 2018. - The death toll from the most destructive fire to hit California rose to 23 on November 10 as rescue workers recovered more bodies of people killed by the devastating blaze. Ten of the bodies were found in the town of Paradise while four were discovered in the Concow area, both in Butte County. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

Wildfires in Northern California have prompted the NFL to consider moving Sunday's game between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league has discussed moving the game to Dallas on Monday. There has been no decision made despite a 4:05 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

