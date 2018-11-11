Report: NFL Discussed Relocating Chargers vs. Raiders Due to California Fires

JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

Wildfires in Northern California have prompted the NFL to consider moving Sunday's game between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league has discussed moving the game to Dallas on Monday. There has been no decision made despite a 4:05 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

