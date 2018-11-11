Saints Reportedly Interested in Dez Bryant Return After Achilles Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Wide receiver Dez Bryant tore his Achilles just two practices into his New Orleans Saints career, ending his 2018 season before it began, though the team "would be open to Bryant coming back" if he is healthy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

It will be a while before Bryant can put that to the test, with Rapoport noting the veteran is likely facing a six- to nine-month recovery.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

