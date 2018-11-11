Saints Reportedly Interested in Dez Bryant Return After Achilles Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Wide receiver Dez Bryant tore his Achilles just two practices into his New Orleans Saints career, ending his 2018 season before it began, though the team "would be open to Bryant coming back" if he is healthy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

It will be a while before Bryant can put that to the test, with Rapoport noting the veteran is likely facing a six- to nine-month recovery.

