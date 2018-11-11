Kyle Korver Trade Rumors: 76ers Still Interested in SG After Jimmy Butler Deal

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers added Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade Saturday, but they may not be done.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Saturday that the Sixers "talked a trade with the Cavaliers for Kyle Korver during the offseason and retain interest now, according to league sources."

