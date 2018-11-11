Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Wants Rematch with Canelo Alvarez

John Locher/Associated Press

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. told TMZ Sports he wants a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, though this time he wants Alvarez to move up in weight.

"Canelo rematch at 168," he said. "I want to knock him out at my weight."

Chavez also said he would be interested in fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., adding that he didn't consider Mayweather one of the best boxers of all time, a distinction that instead went to Muhammad Ali and his father, Julio Cesar Chavez.

As for Alvarez, he defeated Chavez by unanimous decision when the pair faced off in May 2017. Since that fight, Alvarez has both drawn and defeated Gennady Golovkin, with a matchup against Rocky Fielding scheduled for Dec. 15 up next.

Chavez, meanwhile, hasn't fought since losing to Alvarez, with a matchup against Alfredo Angulo set for Dec. 1 up next.

The 32-year-old Chavez is 50-3-1 and is the former WBC middleweight champion, though it's fair to argue he doesn't have a signature win under his belt. Defeating Alvarez would qualify, though Alvarez may have his sights set on bigger fish, saying in October he'd be open to fighting Mayweather and Golovkin again.

"I would love to, I would love to," he said of having a rematch with Mayweather, per DAZN's Ak and Barak (h/t Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News). "I think it's one of the things I want to strike from my record. I think that it's one of the thorns I want to take out of my side.

"When I fought against him, I felt I was ready. I felt I could beat him. But experience beat me that night. But today, I think I'm a more mature fighter with more experience, and the fight would be different."

He also said he was open to a trilogy with Golovkin if that's what boxing fans wanted to see.

"Really ... if the people want to see a third fight, I will gladly have one," he noted. "I think that ... I don't have any problems making a third one. Right now I have a goal for Dec. 15. I have to reach that. But I have no problem in making a third [fight]. I think I would beat him even more easily."