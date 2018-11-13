SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

0 of 14

Wade Payne/Associated Press

With Alabama, LSU and Georgia taking care of business, there were no changes in the top three of the SEC power rankings besides the Bulldogs pulling into a tie with the Tigers at No. 2.

There's no question those three are the cream of the league and will remain that way for the remainder of the 2018 season.

But the rest of the rankings continue to be all over the place as the SEC keeps beating up on itself.

This week, it was Kentucky's turn to free-fall. The No. 11 Wildcats waltzed into Neyland Stadium and limped out with their 17th consecutive defeat to the Vols in Knoxville. South Carolina blew a massive second-half lead to lose to Florida.

Missouri came back to beat a Vanderbilt team that can't finish, Texas A&M stopped its two-game slide with a win over Ole Miss, and LSU held off a late rally by Arkansas to win by seven.

Alabama and Georgia remained unchallenged in recent weeks.

So, where did everybody fall after Week 11? Let's take a look at the SEC power rankings as we head into the final two weeks of the regular season.