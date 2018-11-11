College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 12 Top 25

0 of 4

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Week 11 of college football began early, with MACtion kicking off on Tuesday night when Kent State visited Buffalo. By Thursday, we already had a Top 15 upset, with No. 14 NC State falling to unranked Wake Forest. But as Friday and Saturday rolled around, most of the schedule went chalk.

There were a handful of close calls that came down to the final seconds, though. The Big 12 had a thrilling back-and-forth between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State that was decided by a gutsy failed two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

Florida and South Carolina shockingly combined to score 66 points in an exciting early game. The Gators avoided dropping a second consecutive conference battle thanks to an unexpectedly stellar performance from running back Jordan Scarlett.

Texas wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey recreated Michael Crabtree's iconic 2008 touchdown reception, scoring a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to play against Texas Tech in Lubbock. The Longhorns snuck by the wily Red Raiders to stay in the Top 25.

Most of the Top 25 took care of business, though, with Kentucky and Iowa the only other notable ranked losses on Saturday.

It's time to look toward Week 12 after we recap a busy week of games.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—voted on the action. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third and so on.

Here is our Week 12 poll:

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Michigan (4)

4. Notre Dame (3)

5. Georgia (5)

6. Oklahoma (6)

7. West Virginia (7)

8. UCF (9)

9. Ohio State (8)

10. Washington State (11)

11. LSU (10)

12. Syracuse (13)

13. Utah State (16)

14. Iowa State (18)

15. Texas (T-20)

16. Penn State (24)

17. Cincinnati (19)

18. Buffalo (23)

19. UAB (25)

20. Boston College (14)

21. Boise State (NR)

22. Army (NR)

23. Florida (NR)

24. Kentucky (12)

25. Washington (NR)

Others receiving votes: Fresno State, Houston, Utah, North Texas, Pittsburgh, Northwestern