UFC Fight Night 139 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Instant replay in MMA has been in place for a while now, but it's very rarely been used. One of the first tastes of it came on Saturday after the featherweight bout between Bobby Moffett and Chas Skelly. And boy, it didn't taste good.

At the midpoint of the second round, Moffett went to the ground with Skelly and attempted to lock up a d'Arce choke. Skelly defended for a time by, essentially, running in circles on the ground to prevent Moffett from locking up his legs (which is an important part of tightening the choke).

He eventually stopped and the ref, Tim Mills, moved in to check on him by shaking his arm. When he did so, Skelly was completely limp which prompted Mills to break up the choke and wave off the fight. Immediately after, Skelly popped up to protest the stoppage.

That controversy prompted the use of instant replay...and the shortcomings of the system quickly became obvious.

Instead of a commissioner or unbiased third party determining whether the stoppage was justified, the burden fell to Mills, putting him in an awkward position. Either he would stick to his guns, leading to accusations that he was trying to save face, or he would have to eat crow in front of a belligerent crowd and deny both men the opportunity to take a win bonus.

It's an inherently flawed system and Mills made matters even worse when he was caught on camera during the broadcast, sitting down at the booth and immediately shouting about how correct he was. Moffett's win would stand and the hilarious cherry on top came when his victory was recorded as a knockout, rather than a submission.

The now two-year-old update to the unified rules of MMA have been an absolute disaster to this point. The fact that they vary state-by-state remains absolutely shameful and it's a dark kind of funny that the sport is still finding new ways to be ridiculous.