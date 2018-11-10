Report: Maurizio Sarri Has Spoken to Nabil Fekir About Leaving Lyon for Chelsea

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly spoken to Nabil Fekir about departing Lyon for Stamford Bridge.

Fekir's future has been the subject of much talk over the past 12 months, but it appears the Blues are serious about capturing the France international.

El Gol Digital (h/t Duncan Robinson of the Daily Star) reported Sarri held a telephone conversation with the player, with the Italian boss guaranteeing the attacker a starring role in his team. Fekir's potential arrival could spell the end of Pedro's time at the Bridge, with the Spaniard ready to return to La Liga.

L'Equipe's Bilel Ghazi (h/t Mark Jones of the Mirror) reported Fekir is preparing to leave his club in the summer as he enters the final 12 months of his Lyon contract. Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman but opted to pull out of the race to capture him during pre-season because of his injury record. Bayern Munich are also reportedly considering making a move for the player, providing Chelsea additional competition.

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

The 25-year-old has developed from a creative entity into a full-on goalscoring threat from deep.

Fekir scored 21 goals and provided nine assists in Ligue 1 and Europe last term, and he's become one of the most productive talents in world football.

The attacker has remained on the fringes of France's starting XI but came on as a substitute as his country beat Croatia 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup final in Russia.

L'Equipe (h/t Jack Rathborn in the Mirror) reported in late September that Real Madrid could also make a move to sign Fekir in January, which could be more urgent now with Los Blancos preparing to rebuild their failing side after the departure of former coach Julen Lopetegui.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Chelsea have been consistent during Sarri's earliest days in charge, but the team is too reliant on Eden Hazard, with the Belgium superstar supplementing all areas of the attack.

Fekir would share the weight with the Belgian, offering the Blues a dangerous talent at No. 10.

The player has outgrown the French league, and he needs to make a move to either the Premier League or La Liga.

Fekir is still a developing talent, but he's already a player who can win matches on his own through his varied ability.