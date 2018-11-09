Kevin Durant Couldn't Help Thinking About Warriors Future During Arena Tour

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant said he thought about his future Friday while taking a tour of the Chase Center, the Dubs' under-constriction new arena scheduled to open for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Nick Friedell of ESPN.com provided comments from Durant, who can utilize a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent after the current campaign.

"My imagination is going wild right now with possibilities," he said.

Durant deflected direct questions about whether the arena could impact his decision-making process or make him commit to staying with the two-time defending NBA champions, though.

The Chase Center could end up being the Warriors' secret weapon, though.

Last month, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported "more people within the organization than not believe Durant ultimately wants to enjoy at least one season in Golden State's new San Francisco palace after spending so much off-court time in his first two seasons immersing himself in the Silicon Valley culture."

While Durant wouldn't confirm or deny that speculation, he said it was clear a lot of memorable moments lie ahead for the Warriors' fanbase, per Friedell.

"I'm thinking about a lot of points being scored," he said. "The fans are going to love it."

Durant is off to another strong start, averaging 26.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 55.3 percent from the field across 12 appearances.

Rumors about his future are probably going to generate more attention than his on-court play for most of this season, though. At least until the Warriors reach the playoffs and begin their push toward a third consecutive championship.

