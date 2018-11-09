NASCAR at Phoenix 2018 Qualifying Results: Kevin Harvick Takes Pole Position

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway on November 9, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick is set to start from the pole position in Sunday's Can-Am 500 after posting the best time in the final round of qualifying Friday at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. 

Harvick will be joined on the front row by Chase Elliott for the penultimate race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Blaney are going to break from Row 2.

After Sunday's race, just four drivers will be left standing to chase the championship next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. Only Joey Logano has clinched a berth in the Championship 4 so far during the Round of 8.

                 

