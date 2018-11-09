La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 12 Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad produced a stunning comeback against Levante in La Liga, with the visitors striking late to earn a 3-1 victory on Friday.

Levante claimed an early lead in the first half, but three goals in the final 17 minutes gave the travelling side the points.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for action on Sunday, with the league leaders entertaining Real Betis. Los Blancos are on the road at Celta Vigo.

Here's the latest table from the Spanish top-flight.

La Liga Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barca: 11, 17, 24

2. Espanyol: 11, 7, 21

3. Sevilla: 11, 9, 20

4. Atletico Madrid: 11, 7, 20

5. Alaves: 11, 4, 20

6. Real Madrid: 11, 2, 17

7. Levante: 12, -1, 17

8. Getafe: 11, 2, 16

9. Sociedad 12, 1, 16

10. Real Valladolid: 11, 0, 16

11. Girona: 11, -1, 16

12. Celta Vigo: 11, 4, 14

13. Eibar: 11, -6, 14

14. Real Betis: 11, -4, 13

15. Valencia: 11, -2, 11

16. Villarreal: 11, -2, 10

17. Athletic Bilbao: 11, -5, 10

18. Leganes: 11, -7, 9

19. Rayo Vallecano: 11, -11, 6

20. Huesca: 11, -14, 6

Friday Recap

It seemed the hosts were going to walk away with a slim victory at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, but Sociedad stunned the home fans with a dramatic ending to the match.

Chema gave Levante a fourth-minute lead as his shot from outside the box hit the back of the net, and Sociedad were forced to consolidate as they attempted to find a way back into the contest.

Adnan Januzaj threatened for La Real, with the former Manchester United starlet providing a creative outlet, but the Frogs were comfortable as they held the lead at the interval.

Januzaj continued to torment in the second half, but both teams cancelled each other out for most of the match—until the encounter was flipped on its head after 73 minutes.

Mikel Oyarzabal set up Theo Hernandez for the equaliser, and the Frenchman's goal lit a fire in the belly of the visitors.

Juanmi gave Sociedad the lead four minutes later after more good work from Januzaj, and Levante were clearly deflated after falling behind, throwing away their advantage.

Oyarzabal capped a great comeback with seven minutes remaining, grabbing a third for the winners during a clinical counter-attack.

The win lifts Sociedad up to ninth, with Levante falling below Madrid into seventh.