Brazilian F1 Grand Prix 2018: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will further celebrate becoming a five-time Formula One world champion on Sunday, with the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix representing the penultimate race of the season.

There will be a double celebration if Mercedes retain their constructor title at Interlagos. Ferrari are 55 points behind the Silver Arrows, with only 86 points left to win this term.

Max Verstappen is the form driver after dominating in Mexico, and the Red Bull ace will be attempting to finish the campaign on a high with further victories.

Sebastian Vettel appears to have lost significant pace since the first half of the season, with the German only winning once in his last nine races.

Here's how you can watch the action unfold in South American:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 11

Start Time: 6:10 p.m. GMT/1:10 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN

For a full drivers list, visit the Formula One website.

Preview

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Vettel will be trying to repeat his race victory in Brazil from last season, but it's a bitter end to a season after Ferrari believed they could usurp Mercedes this year.

Hamilton's control has reached new levels, and Vettel was forced into mistakes as he chased the British superstar's shadow.

Kimi Raikkonen competes in his penultimate race for the Scuderia, with Charles Leclerc joining the Italian team as the Finn exits for Sauber in a driver swap.

Raikkonen has remained competitive despite his impending departure, and his victory in the United States proved his ability remains at the top of the sport.

Sergei Grits/Associated Press

All eyes will be on the Silver Arrows as they attempt to complete their fifth-straight constructors success, and Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will be expected to bring home the points.

Bottas has remained the No. 2 driver at Mercedes, with Hamilton given priority in the title race, and the 29-year-old followed race orders in Russia to allow his team-mate to pass him for victory.

Hamilton commented he will not return the favour and allow Bottas glory, if the opportunity arises in Brazil.

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Per Valentin Khorounzhiy and Adam Cooper of Motorsport.com, Hamilton said:

"The team are not going to make that call. If I'm in the position - it's not something I've asked Valtteri, if he'd want that, but I don't think he's going to want that. He's going to want to win in his own way.

So I don't know if I'd be doing him many favours in the sense of giving him a win, I don't think he needs that anyways, I think he can do it himself.

All I can do is try to make sure I'm supportive throughout the process, throughout the weekend. I'm always really open with my set-up, so I'll continue to be so."

Nelson Antoine/Associated Press

Daniel Ricciardo sees out his contract with Red Bull over the remaining events, and the Australian has had a disappointing last season with the constructor.

The Perth-born star has suffered eight retirements during the campaign, with Verstappen proving he's the future of the sport in the team's other vehicle.

Ricciardo is set to move to Renault, and explained his decision on Twitter why he wants to find a new challenge:

It's been an exciting season once again, but Hamilton has increased the gap between himself and the elite drivers in the sport.

The last two races of the campaign could peter out as teams wind down their efforts, but Ferrari and Red Bull will already have one eye on next year, with the constructors once again doing their best to produce the fastest car as they battle Mercedes for overall supremacy.