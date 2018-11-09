Bears News: Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson Expected to Play vs. Lions in Week 10

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson are expected to return from their respective injuries for Sunday's Week 10 game against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk provided the update Friday after both players were full participants in Bears practices throughout the week.

Mack vaulted himself into the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation with a dominant start to his first season in Chicago following a September trade from the Oakland Raiders.

The 27-year-old University at Buffalo product racked up 17 combined tackles, four forced fumbles, five sacks and an interception return for a touchdown in his first four games.

He suffered an ankle injury during a 31-28 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, however, and hasn't been the same. He played the rest of the Miami game and suited up the following week against the New England Patriots before missing the last two contests with the ailment.

Last week, the edge-rusher said he's tried to provide as much help as possible despite being unable to take the field, per Gene Chamberlain of Football Maven.

"It felt different, bro," Mack said. "It felt like a coach. I just wanted to do what I could as far as helping guys understand what was going to happen early. Giving as much feedback as I could."

Meanwhile, Robinson tallied 25 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns in six games before suffering a groin injury. He's also missed the last two weeks.

"I'm feeling great and I'm definitely anxious to get back out there," he told reporters Thursday. "It's been a tough couple weeks, just having to watch the game from the sideline, so I'm excited."

Getting back two of their top playmakers should provide a boost for the Bears as they attempt to maintain their place atop the division.