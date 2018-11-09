Brazilian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Valtteri Bottas Fastest in FP2

Brazilian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Valtteri Bottas Fastest in FP2November 9, 2018
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas topped the standings in second practice at the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday.
The Finn's marker of one minute, 8.856 seconds saw him ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton by just three-thousandths of a second. Hamilton was confirmed as the 2018 world champion a fortnight ago.
Earlier in the day, it was Max Verstappen on top for Red Bull in first practice, continuing his fine form after winning the Mexican Grand Prix.
On Saturday, the drivers will be back for final practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday's race, which is the penultimate one of the campaign. Here is a look back at the day's action from this famous Sao Paolo circuit.
FP2 Recap
The F1 Twitter account posted the results from second practice:
FP2 CLASSIFICATION: @MercedesAMGF1 finish Friday on a high #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/a4A9OPpqyJ
While the earlier session was relatively incident-free, there was a big smash to start the later one, as Nico Hulkenberg put his Renault into the wall and prompted red flags around the circuit.
The incident not only left Hulkenberg's car in a bad way but brought a premature end to the session for him:
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 @HulkHulkenberg into the barriers at Turn 13 #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/oy7YT4MeB3
With long runs anticipated later in FP2, the drivers pumped in some quicker laps at the start of the 90-minute slot and there were encouraging signs for the Silver Arrows ahead of the business end of the grand prix.
Bottas was able to improve on his performance in FP1 by putting in the quickest time of the day, with Hamilton behind him by the narrowest of margins.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was the only man to get within striking distance of the two Mercedes drivers in the afternoon. However, when the focus turned to the longer stints after the initial flurry of pace, there were some concerns for Ferrari:
Ferrari reports an issue on Vettel's left-rear tyre, tells him to pit - long run pace has been looking strong up to now though #F1 #BrazilGP 🇧🇷
Meanwhile, Gianluca D'Alessandro broke down the time differences the respective drivers can expect from their tyres:
#BrazilGP Expected performance gap according to Pirelli: • between supersoft and soft: 0.5s/lap • between soft and medium: 0.5s/lap
There were some small specks of rain on track on Friday, but nothing too disruptive. However, there are some showers forecast for Saturday when the drivers are scheduled to be out for qualifying.
FP1 Recap
These are the standings from the first runs of the day in Brazil:
Max Verstappen picks up where he left off in Mexico - P1! There's little to choose between the top three... close weekend coming up? 🤔 #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/0kDfzAB2Sr
The Pirelli Motorsport Twitter account suggested the afternoon runs may provide a better indication of the true pace of the top teams:
So @Max33Verstappen starts of #BrazilGP as he finished #MexicanGP: but there’s really not much in it. This afternoon’s #FP2 session in just over three hours should be more representative this morning: can he keep it up? https://t.co/t5WLmgZrjJ
On what is one of the shortest tracks on the F1 calendar there was no massive surprise to see so little between the most high-profile drivers to start off.
Following his win at Mexico a fortnight ago, Verstappen was back into the groove quickly at Interlagos. His time of 1:09.011 would prove to be a benchmark the rest of the field was unable to match in FP1.
Meanwhile, his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who finished the session in fourth spot, made it clear he was keen to get his race weekend underway after he failed to finish in Mexico:
We're a little under ten minutes away from FP1... But @danielricciardo is already raring to go! #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/b9JSdrgmw4
However, there was a major blemish on his day, as he was slapped with a five-place grid penalty after a new turbocharger was fitted to his engine, per Matt Morlidge of Sky Sports.
While Verstappen was the quickest of all the drivers in FP1, there wasn't much between he nor the fastest Mercedes and Ferrari representatives.
Vettel was able to get closest to the Dutchman with just shy of five-hundredths of a second separating him from Verstappen. His team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, meanwhile, was exploring the outer limits of this iconic track:
Those tyres over the kerb... weird flex but ok 👀 #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/5QIxeT6ZTG
Hamilton, while crowned as a five-time world champion last time out, will be keen to get more out of his Mercedes this weekend, as the team haven't been as competitive in the last two grands prix. While he was third in FP1, expect the Briton to move through the gears throughout the weekend.
