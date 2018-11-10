Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Arsenal will be out to continue their fine start to the 2018-19 Premier League season on Sunday against a struggling Wolves side.

While they've drawn their last three games in all competitions, the Gunners have continued to show signs of progress under manager Unai Emery. The way in which they fought for a draw against Liverpool a week ago was especially impressive, with a clear spirit on show among the players and their coach.

Wolves also showed fight last weekend, although their 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was their third loss in a row in the top flight. They're big underdogs here, but they could do with a positive result.

Here are the odds for the game, the key broadcast details for the fixture and a preview of what to expect from the Emirates Stadium.

Odds

Arsenal win (4/7)

Draw (16/5)

Wolves win (9/2)

Figures courtesy of OddsChecker

Date: Sunday, November 11

Time: 4:30 p.m. (GMT), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Match Preview

Last weekend when Liverpool went a goal ahead against Arsenal, all those home supporters at the Emirates would've been delighted with the way in which their team responded.

In recent years the Reds have dished out some big beatings to the Gunners, but this time Arsenal showed resilience to fight back and get a point. In the end, Emery might've been a little disappointed to see his side not take all three.

The man on the scoresheet for Arsenal in that draw was Alexandre Lacazette and after a debut season of ups and downs he has started to show increased consistency. Per journalist John Brewin, when the Frenchman nets they tend to be excellent goals:

The demeanour of Emery on the sidelines also caught the eye. While former manager Arsene Wenger was rarely emotional in the technical area, the new boss sought to stir fans into a frenzy at times.

Emery also changed the game with his substitutions. It was a big decision to take off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the joint-top scorer in the Premier League, while it was also bold to shift Alex Iwobi to left-back. But both tweaks were key to Arsenal getting back in the game.

Former England international Gary Lineker thinks the former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla manager has Arsenal on the right track:

As for Wolves, after their strong start to life back in the top flight, they've found things a little tougher as of late, with losses to Watford, Brighton and Tottenham in their last three games.

Manager Nuno Santo will at least be pleased with how the team has played in the last two matches. Against Brighton they spurned chances to get a point, while against Spurs they rallied from two goals down and were left hard done by refereeing decisions.

Per bet365, after a brilliant September it's been a bit of a grind for the Midlands outfit:

Wolves are unlikely to alter their approach despite some poor recent form. The 3-4-3 setup suits the players at their disposal and they made their way back to the Premier League by playing an enterprising style of football. With some more composure in front of goal, they'd comfortably be in the top half.

Arsenal have shown some vulnerabilities in defence as of late despite their excellent recent form and Wolves will create chances. However, the visitors are unlikely to be as clinical with the opportunities that come their way as the Gunners will be with theirs.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Wolves