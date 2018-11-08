MLB Silver Slugger Awards 2018: AL and NL Winners and Twitter Reaction

MLB Silver Slugger Awards 2018: AL and NL Winners and Twitter ReactionNovember 9, 2018
The Silver Slugger awards were handed out Thursday, with a number of MVP candidates highlighting the list. Below, we'll go through the winners and break down the reaction from around baseball.
American League Winners
Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox; Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels; J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
First Base: Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
Reaction
There weren't any surprises in the outfield, with Betts the front-runner for the American League MVP and Trout one of the three finalists. Betts led the AL with a .346 average and added 32 homers, 80 RBI, 129 runs and 30 stolen bases, while Trout provided another vintage season (.312 average with 39 homers and 79 RBI).
Louisville Slugger @sluggernation
After leading @MLB in batting average, @RedSox OF @mookiebetts takes home his second career #SilverSlugger. https://t.co/uCwmhLvl6y
Louisville Slugger @sluggernation
#SilverSlugger number SIX for @Angels OF @MikeTrout! This guy makes it look easy. What a star. https://t.co/k9ota5LScn
Martinez was arguably snubbed in the MVP voting, as he wasn't a finalist, though he was an obvious choice for a Silver Slugger award after finishing second in the AL in batting average (.330), second in homers (43) and first in RBI (130).
He also became the first player in MLB history to win two different Silver Slugger awards in a season.
Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo
Wait, J.D. Martinez was so good that they gave him two Silver Sluggers. Outfield and DH.
Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo
J.D. Martinez is the first player ever to win two Silver Sluggers in the same year. I didn't know that was possible.
Brandon Wile @Brandon_N_Wile
J.D. Martinez winning two Silver Sluggers in the same season is pretty dumb and awesome
Altuve keeps collecting the Silver Sluggers, winning the award for the fifth time. Only Ryne Sandberg (seven) has more at second base. Lindor is starting to make winning the award a habit himself, taking it home for the second straight year after blasting 38 home runs and tying Betts for the most runs scored in the AL (129).
Perez, meanwhile, took home his second Silver Slugger award:
Kansas City Royals @Royals
Salvy’s going to need a bigger trophy case. 🏆 👏 Congrats on your 2nd career Silver Slugger Award! #RaisedRoyal https://t.co/I9UqQV89t8
And then there's the left side of Cleveland's infield, where Lindor and Ramirez led Cleveland back to the postseason. Ramirez is also an MVP finalist after an epic season in which he hit 39 homers and accumulated 105 RBI.
National League Winners
Outfielders: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers; David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks; Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves
First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
Second Base: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Shortstop: Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins
Pitcher: German Marquez, Colorado Rockies
Reaction
Yelich is a finalist for the NL MVP after leading the league with a .326 average to go along with 36 homers and 110 RBI, so he was an easy choice for a Silver Slugger.
Markakis, meanwhile, was one of the feel-good stories in baseball after a career year for the Braves:
MLB Network @MLBNetwork
2,237 career hits. And now Nick Markakis has his first career #SilverSlugger Award. https://t.co/uHRF9j5zT4
Kelsey Wingert @KelsWingert
The awards keep piling up for #Braves Nick Markakis who just picked up his first career Silver Slugger Award. It will look really nice next to his third career Gold Glove and jersey from his first career All-Star Game this year.
If Yelich is the front-runner for MVP, Baez is nipping on his heels after leading the NL with 111 RBI to go along with a .290 average and 34 home runs. He's generally more praised for his elite defense, but Baez was an offensive force in 2018.
To put Baez's season in perspective, he was a Silver Slugger finalist at second base and at shortstop. He did just about everything for the Cubs this year.
Chicago Cubs @Cubs
Congratulations to @javy23baez on winning his first career National League #SilverSlugger Award! https://t.co/sWTbP2dWxL
Story and Arenado combined to blast 75 dingers, so it wasn't surprising to see them take home Silver Slugger awards.
Colorado Rockies @Rockies
Nolan Arenado, collector of precious metals. #NolanBeingNolan 😍 https://t.co/bthhzwfzKh
MLB Network @MLBNetwork
Leader in extra-base hits = a #SilverSlugger for @Tstory2. https://t.co/B0aWW4Ht6o
And then there's Realmuto, who was one of the bright spots for Miami this season after hitting .277 with 21 homers and 74 RBI, excellent numbers from the catcher position.
