The Highest-Paid Wide Receivers in the NFL

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

If you catch touchdowns, you'll get paid. Or you could just be Julio Jones and do all the difficult work to set up teammates for the glory.

Either way, the NFL's best receivers are rewarded handsomely for their production.

New York Giants star Odell Beckham recently became the highest-paid wideout in the league, and the position continues to creep ever closer to the $100 million mark. While no receiver has yet garnered nine figures in a single contract, that time is coming.

The order is based on total contract value and uses Spotrac data.