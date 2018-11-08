Knicks News: Enes Kanter Rips 'Childish' Hawks Tweet Making Fun of Fall

John Amis/Associated Press

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter wasn't pleased with the Atlanta Hawks' Twitter account for highlighting a play in which he was flipped and took a dangerous fall while fighting for a rebound with Miles Plumlee in New York's 112-107 win Wednesday night.

"I don't know who's running their social media—a high schooler? I have no idea," Kanter said, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com. "I know they've been tweeting some crazy stuff. Probably a high schooler. Whoever it is they should consider anyone (else) for sure because it is terrible."

"They should consider a new one definitely, a more mature one," Kanter continued in regard to Atlanta's Twitter manager. "Because I've been seeing what the Hawks account's tweeting, terrible. Very childish."

Kanter, who dropped 17 points and 11 rebounds in New York's win, was surprised to see Atlanta's Twitter account flex on him after the game:

"It's kind of weird because ... they just lost the game (Wednesday) night and the guy they were tweeting about, I got a double-double on him. So it's a little weird to tweet something about him after a bad loss, a home loss. It's just a little weird. We were just talking about it. Their social media guy is probably a high schooler, I don't know."

Kanter also said he noticed one of Atlanta's assistant coaches fist-bumping several Hawks players after the play in question.

"I understand it's a war, but come on man. In the end we're all human out there," he said. "So you shouldn't be doing that. I wouldn't do that. In the end, everybody's got a family, everybody's got friends and everything. So I think they took it a little bit too far."

While the flip looked extreme, Kanter wasn't injured on the play.

The 26-year-old center has been coming off the bench for the Knicks behind Mitchell Robinson, though he's thrived in the role, averaging 15.4 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. His performance against the Hawks was another strong one for the veteran center, even if he took issue with the performance of Atlanta's social media.