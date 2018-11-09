Injustice 2 Pro Series 2018: Grand Finals Prize Money, Live-Stream Schedule

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2018 Injustice 2 Pro Series will reach its conclusion Tuesday, when the Grand Finals take place in Chicago with $100,000 in prize money on the line.

A series of qualifying events were held around the globe, stretching from April through October, to find the 16 world-class players who will compete for this year's championship. SonicFox won the 2017 title with a victory over Semiij in the final.

Let's check out all of the important details for catching the 2018 Grand Finals. That's followed a preview of the highly anticipated tournament.

Viewing Information

Where: Prysm Nightclub in Chicago

When: Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. ET (preliminary rounds) and 9 p.m. ET (semifinals and finals)

Live Stream: NetherRealm on Twitch

Grand Finals Preview

Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Injustice 2 is a head-to-head fighting competition, with numerous popular superheroes and supervillains featuring as playable characters, many from the DC Universe.

The Grand Finals are decided with a double-elimination tournament. Each match is best of five, meaning the first player to three points advances and that the other player is dropped to the losers' bracket. A second loss eliminates them from championship contention.

SonicFox returns in an effort to defend his title.

The 20-year-old American rising star has captured a number of titles, including the Dragon Ball FighterZ title at the 2018 Evolution Championship Series in August, in addition to his triumph in this tournament one year ago.

He cruised to the winner's circle to cap the 2017 Injustice 2 Pro Series, dropping only a single point across five matches in the Grand Finals.

His fellow contenders in this year's final 16 hope to make life a little more difficult Tuesday.

Along with Semiij, who returns looking to improve on last year's runner-up result, the field also features Tweedy, the top scorer during the qualifying, and Biohazard.

Meanwhile, DSV Basics will try to provide a memorable underdog story after reaching the Grand Finals through the last-chance qualifier in October.