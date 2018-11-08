Everton Get 2-Year Academy Ban, Fine for Illegally Approaching Youth Player

Everton Get 2-Year Academy Ban, Fine for Illegally Approaching Youth PlayerNovember 8, 2018
Everton have been banned from signing academy players for two years and fined £500,000 after they were found to have made an illegal approach for a schoolboy who played for Cardiff City in 2016.
Per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville, the player now plies his trade for Manchester United.
The Times' Paul Joyce shared Everton's reaction to the news, as the Toffees took full responsibility and accepted the sanctions:
paul joyce @_pauljoyce
Everton statement: We are extremely disappointed with some of the practices we have found which are not in line with our values and not acceptable to Everton. We have accepted the penalties imposed on us by the Premier League and have given them our strongest apologies.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Everton Apologise After Being Hit with Academy Transfer Ban