Everton Get 2-Year Academy Ban, Fine for Illegally Approaching Youth Player

Everton have been banned from signing academy players for two years and fined £500,000 after they were found to have made an illegal approach for a schoolboy who played for Cardiff City in 2016.

Per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville, the player now plies his trade for Manchester United.

The Times' Paul Joyce shared Everton's reaction to the news, as the Toffees took full responsibility and accepted the sanctions:

