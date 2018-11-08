Everton Get 2-Year Academy Ban, Fine for Illegally Approaching Youth Player

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Exterior of the Goodison Park is seen prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on November 5, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton have been banned from signing academy players for two years and fined £500,000 after they were found to have made an illegal approach for a schoolboy who played for Cardiff City in 2016.

Per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville, the player now plies his trade for Manchester United.

The Times' Paul Joyce shared Everton's reaction to the news, as the Toffees took full responsibility and accepted the sanctions:

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

