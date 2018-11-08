Antonio Brown Cited for Reckless Driving After Speeding over 100 MPH

Antonio Brown Cited for Reckless Driving After Speeding over 100 MPHNovember 8, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been cited by police for speeding.
Per WPXI NBC 11 in Pittsburgh, Brown received a citation for reckless driving from Ross Township police Thursday after being clocked going over 100 mph near the McCandless Crossing development.
According to WPXI, a police officer was in the area looking for a possible suspect in a bank robbery and noticed Brown was speeding in his Porsche.
"We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information," the Steelers said in a statement, via WPXI. "We won't have any further comment at this time."
The incident comes on the same day the Steelers host the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field in a crucial interconference showdown between two playoff contenders.
Brown leads the Steelers with nine touchdowns and ranks second on the team with 51 receptions and 594 receiving yards.
