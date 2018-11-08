Antonio Brown Cited for Reckless Driving After Speeding over 100 MPH

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been cited by police for speeding.

Per WPXI NBC 11 in Pittsburgh, Brown received a citation for reckless driving from Ross Township police Thursday after being clocked going over 100 mph near the McCandless Crossing development.

According to WPXI, a police officer was in the area looking for a possible suspect in a bank robbery and noticed Brown was speeding in his Porsche.

"We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information," the Steelers said in a statement, via WPXI. "We won't have any further comment at this time."

The incident comes on the same day the Steelers host the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field in a crucial interconference showdown between two playoff contenders.

Brown leads the Steelers with nine touchdowns and ranks second on the team with 51 receptions and 594 receiving yards.