6'3" 350-Lb RB Joshua Johnson Is High School Football's Quadruple Threat

6'3" 350-Lb RB Joshua Johnson Is High School Football's Quadruple ThreatNovember 8, 2018
Joshua "Bubba" Johnson is a 6'3", 350-lb running back at Calumet High School. He is listed as a tackle on both sides of the ball, but takes snaps from the backfield in a special "flex" formation. Watch the video above for more about this quadruple threat.
