6'3" 350-Lb RB Joshua Johnson Is High School Football's Quadruple Threat

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 8, 2018

  1. The Champions x Queer Eye

  2. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  3. Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking

  4. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  5. Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse?

  6. Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard

  7. Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta

  8. The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming

  9. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  10. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  11. One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick

  12. It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty

  13. 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟

  14. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  15. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  16. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  17. World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else

  18. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  19. 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟

  20. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

Right Arrow Icon

Joshua "Bubba" Johnson is a 6'3", 350-lb running back at Calumet High School. He is listed as a tackle on both sides of the ball, but takes snaps from the backfield in a special "flex" formation. Watch the video above for more about this quadruple threat. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    'They're Trying to Get Anybody Out of Here'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    'They're Trying to Get Anybody Out of Here'

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    The NFL's Biggest Matchup Nightmares

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The NFL's Biggest Matchup Nightmares

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Dark Horses for NBA MVP 👑

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dark Horses for NBA MVP 👑

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak vs. Wentz Has Lost Its Hype

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dak vs. Wentz Has Lost Its Hype

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report