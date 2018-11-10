Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 12 EPL Predictions

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Manchester United's trip to Manchester City is the pick of the Premier League's Week 12 fixtures, as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola renew their rivalry at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea head into the weekend still in second place in the table, and Maurizio Sarri will be hoping his side can maintain their unbeaten start against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Liverpool face Fulham, Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur are away at Crystal Palace.

Here's a look at the fixtures, a prediction for each clash, as well as how to catch all the action.

Saturday, November 10

12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 a.m. ET: Cardiff City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town 1-2 West Ham United, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Leicester City 2-0 Burnley, NBCSN (U.S.)

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Southampton 0-2 Watford, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace 2-2 Tottenham, BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, November 11

12 p.m. GMT, 7 a.m. ET: Liverpool 4-0 Fulham, BT Sport 1 (UK) NBCSN (U.S.)

2:15 p.m. GMT, 9:15 a.m. ET: Chelsea 1-0 Everton, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN(U.S.)

4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 ET: Arsenal 2-1 Wolves, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 ET: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United, Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live-streaming is available via Sky Go, BT Sport Player and NBC Sports Live Extra. Full broadcast details are available from the official Premier League website.

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

The Etihad Stadium plays host to the first Manchester derby of the season on Sunday, and both teams head into the fixture in good form.

Manchester City have scored six goals in each of their last two outings, against Fulham and Shakhtar Donetsk, and will take some stopping on home turf:

Yet Manchester United are fresh from the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Alex Shaw at ESPN FC said it's their best result under manager Mourinho:

The Red Devils can also take confidence from their last visit to the Etihad in April. The visitors were 2-0 down at half-time but came back to win 3-2 to delay City's title celebrations.

Manchester United have improved in recent weeks after a tough start. They were denied a win at Chelsea by a late equaliser and came from behind to beat Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League.

Football writer Daniel Harris noted their improvement:

However, a trip to the Premier League leaders will be their biggest challenge yet. Guardiola's side are yet to lose in the league and remain the team to beat.

Liverpool vs. Fulham

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Goals will be expected at Anfield on Sunday, as the Premier League's leakiest defence takes on the Reds.

Fulham head into Week 12's fixtures bottom of the table, having conceded 29 goals in just 11 top-flight outings.

The Cottagers are on an awful run of form, having lost their last six. Manager Slavisa Jokanovic is under pressure and has said his future is "outside of his control," per BBC Sport.

Yet Liverpool will also need to improve, following a disappointing 2-0 Champions League defeat to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Manager Jurgen Klopp offered his view after the match:

The Reds boss could look to change his midfield to get his side back on track. Xherdan Shaqiri could be recalled to add creativity, after missing the trip to Serbia, while Naby Keita may return after injury.

The visit from Fulham offers Liverpool the perfect chance to bounce back before the international break. Fulham have looked out of their depth in the Premier League, and Liverpool have the quality in attack to win comfortably.