Dolphins Fined $30K, Adam Gase $15K for Violating Injury Report Policy

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and head coach Adam Gase are reportedly paying the price for violating the NFL's injury report policy.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the team was fined $30,000 and Gase was issued a $15,000 fine for actions prior to the Oct. 14 victory over the Chicago Bears. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided clarity, noting the fines are for listing quarterback Ryan Tannehill as a full practice participant on Oct. 11.

Tannehill ultimately missed the game with a shoulder injury, but that didn't stop the Dolphins from winning 31-28 in overtime. Brock Osweiler thrived against a typically strong Bears defense and finished 28-of-44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while leading a game-winning field-goal drive in overtime.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reported on Oct. 19 that the league investigated Miami's reporting of Tannehill's status. While he was limited in Thursday's practice and split first-team reps with Osweiler, he was listed as a full participant.

Wolfe shared a relevant portion of the NFL's injury reporting policy:

"The policy requires that teams provide credible, accurate and specific information about injured players to the league office, their opponents, local and national media, and the league's broadcast partners each week during the regular season and postseason. The reporting process is of paramount importance in maintaining the integrity of the game."

What's more, Wolfe noted Tannehill was listed as questionable prior to the game even though media reports deemed him closer to doubtful.

Tannehill hasn't played since Oct. 7, but the Dolphins are still 5-4 and in the middle of the AFC wild-card race heading into the stretch run of the season.