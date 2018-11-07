FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Dries Mertens, Timo Werner Featured in TOTW 8

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Dries Mertens' 88-rated FIFA 19 Ultimate Team card is the pick of the upgrades available on Wednesday after his hat-trick against Empoli secured him a place in Team of the Week 8.

Timo Werner adds further firepower after his brace for RB Leipzig in their 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin, while Andrea Belotti kicked his season into gear after a slow start with two goals and an assist as Torino beat Sampdoria 4-1.

Felipe Anderson features after he netted a brace in West Ham United's 4-2 victory against Burnley, while Ben Chilwell's assist for Demarai Gray's decisive goal for Leicester City in their 1-0 win at Cardiff City warranted his inclusion.

EA announced the full lineup on Wednesday:

Mertens, Werner Star in TOTW 8

Given the form Mertens has produced in recent weeks for Belgium and Napoli, it only seemed to be a matter of time until he made his first TOTW appearance of the season.

After four goals and two assists across his previous five matches for club and country, Mertens put it all together in one outstanding performance as he scored three times from outside the area and bagged an assist as the Partenopei thrashed Empoli 5-1.

After Lorenzo Insigne's opener, the forward struck twice either side of Francesco Caputo's reply:

Mertens then teed up Arkadiusz Milik for Napoli's fourth before sealing his hat-trick in style by rounding Ivan Provedel and tucking home:

With his new 88-rated card Mertens boasts 91 dribbling, while his pace has hit the 90 mark.

Werner already featured in TOTW 1 earlier in the season, and he forced his way into contention again with another strong performance on Saturday.

The German scrambled the ball home after seven minutes against Hertha before deftly beating Rune Jarstein from close range after the break.

OptaFranz shared his stats from the match:

Werner's second upgrade has taken him to an overall rating of 86. While he might struggle to link play with a passing stat of 72, his superlative pace is now 95 and his shooting is 84, so he can still be an effective goalscorer for teams set up to make the most of a speedy front man.

Anderson can provide a similar threat on the left flank, with his upgrade—also his second of the season—leaving him with almost identical pace and shooting attributes as Werner.

What's more, the Brazilian has 90 dribbling and 83 passing, so he'll be more than capable of beating defenders and picking out team-mates as well as getting goals.