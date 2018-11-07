Zlatan Ibrahimovic Focused on LA Galaxy but Says European Clubs Are Interested

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said there are European clubs interested in signing him, although he is fully committed to his current side.

Ibrahimovic joined the Galaxy earlier in the year and impressed in Major League Soccer. With his team's season now finished until March 2019, it's been rumoured that the Swede may make a move back to Europe on a short-term loan.

However, the 37-year-old said that while there is interest in signing him, he is fully committed to the Galaxy, per Alex Richards of Daily Mirror.

"There is interest, there's no secret. There is interest from Europe, but my priority is the Galaxy. I'm here and I'm happy to be here.

"Interest … There will always be interest. This is normal. When I was injured one year, then yes, but now when I'm back, alive, it is not a surprise.

"If I belong to the Galaxy, I'm a Galaxy player, I don't go abroad. If I belong to one club, I stay with one club and focus on that club and give all my attention to that club."

Per Richards, the likes of Manchester United and AC Milan have recently been linked with a possible swoop for the Swede.

While he's now in the twilight years of his career, Ibrahimovic has built a reputation as one of the best forwards of his generation. The striker's list of former clubs includes Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

United were his most recent club in Europe, and after a brilliant debut season at Old Trafford, Ibrahimovic was re-signed by the Premier League outfit before being let go by the Red Devils.

Speaking recently, Ibrahimovic said he didn't think much of English football's top flight despite its reputation as one of the most competitive in the world:

Sam Lee of Goal had his say on those comments from the veteran striker:

While the Galaxy's hopes of MLS Cup success were ended by Houston Dynamo recently, overall Ibrahimovic's first year in the United States should be deemed a success.

The forward relished being the main man for the Los Angeles outfit, with his physicality, technique and predatory instincts too good for the majority of defences in the league. In his 27 appearances in MLS in 2018, he netted 22 times and notched six assists.

Per OptaPaolo, no player has been quite so prolific in the league over the same amount of time:

While a serious injury suffered by Ibrahimovic towards the end of his first season at United seemed to hinder him, the forward would be confident of returning to Europe and being a success.

In the past, big names like David Beckham, Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane have joined European clubs on loan during the MLS off-season. Ibrahimovic, given his quality and experience, will surely get offers, although he appears focused on success with the Galaxy in 2019.