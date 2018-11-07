Issa Diop Happy at West Ham Amid Paris Saint-Germain January Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop has said he is enjoying his time at the club amid speculation linking him with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Mirror's Darren Lewis, Diop was asked about reported interest from PSG ahead of the January transfer window and said:

"A departure to PSG this winter? Frankly, I do not know at all, I learned the information like you, it was sent to me via social networks.

"If my agent knows? Maybe, you have to see with him [laughs!]. I’m very good at West Ham, I enjoy discovering the Premier League every weekend."

The 21-year-old arrived from Toulouse in the summer. After a difficult debut away at Arsenal in which he scored an own goal, Diop has gone from strength to strength with the Hammers and has played every minute of their campaign since.

In September, he received high praise from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho after a commanding performance against the Red Devils in a 3-1 win for West Ham:

Following that performance, Scouted Football also extolled the virtues he put on display:

Diop is not resting on his laurels and has continued to display some strong form in the weeks since, as noted by Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

The youngster's composure and decision-making in defence belies his age. In the 11 matches he has played since his debut, he has not received a single booking, despite being a physical defender who isn't afraid to put a foot in when needed.

Given his impressive start, West Ham supporters will no doubt be pleased he's not looking to move on again so soon, as he could form the basis of a strong defence at the London Stadium for years to come.

It's no surprise his form has been eye-catching, though, and his Ligue 1 experience could make him even more appealing to PSG.

If the Parisians do come in for him in January and he does find himself tempted, West Ham should do their utmost to keep him at the club.