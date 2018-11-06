Former Marshall RB Devon Johnson Dies at Age 25

Chris Tilley/Associated Press

Former Marshall running back Devon Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 25. His family confirmed the news in a statement, via Joe Person of The Athletic:

Johnson played for the Thundering Herd from 2012 to 2015. He went on to spend time with the Carolina Panthers organization but never made the active roster.

"I am shocked and saddened at the news of Devon Johnson's passing. Devon was a force in our program, both literally and figuratively," Marshall coach Doc Holliday said in a statement, per the Register-Herald. "Whether on the field or off, his impact was immeasurable and he will be missed by so many at Marshall. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family."

Johnson spent time at linebacker and tight end in his first two seasons at college before converting to a running back full time in his junior year.

He came through with 1,767 rushing yards in 2014, sixth-most in the country, plus 17 rushing touchdowns.

Unfortunately, injuries held him back in 2015 and he went undrafted in 2016. He joined the Panthers practice squad but injuries once again slowed down his career as he was placed on injured reserve.

Johnson is originally from Richlands, Virginia.