Luka Doncic, Mavericks Beat John Wall, Struggling Wizards 119-100

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks' six-game losing streak is over.

The Washington Wizards' disarray is clearly not.

Luka Doncic scored 23 points and Wesley Matthews added 22 to lead the Mavericks to a 119-100 win over the Wizards on Tuesday. Dallas had dropped six straight games since its 2-1 start but knocked down 15 threes against a lax Washington defense.

The Wizards, coming off their best performance of the season in a 13-point win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, again showed the disappointing form they've shown all season. John Wall led the way with 24 points and 10 assists.

The Wizards Need to Fire Scott Brooks

And Ernie Grunfeld.

It's time.

Washington is a mess and stuck in a miserable cap situation of its own creation. The roster is full of players who are individually talented but seem to despise every second they're on the floor together.

Brooks is a fine coach who at times got too much flak in Oklahoma City, but he's not helping. Adjustments have never been his strong suit, and Brooks has been trotting out the same sets and the same defensive looks, just hoping it all gets better. The team's great hope to fix the defense was Dwight Howard...yikes.

The long-term plan should be to blow things up, and getting rid of Wall's more ridiculous-by-the-minute supermax contract can be an immediate goal. The Wizards should consider trading him if they find a team willing to take him; the deal is going to become near impossible to move over the summer when the new league money kicks in.

For now, though, something has to give, and Brooks is the easiest target. He's been a bad coach on a bad team that has no business being 2-8.

What's Next?

The Mavericks will visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Wizards will trek to Orlando to play the Magic on Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.