NBA Rumors: Mavs Waiting for 'Special' Trade for Wesley Matthews' Contract

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly in no rush to dump off Wesley Matthews.

Mike Fisher of 247Sports reported the Mavs would only trade Matthews and his expiring contract in a deal they consider "special."

Dallas, much like a sizable portion of the league, has its eyes on having as much open cap space as possible next summer. Matthews and his $18.6 million come off the books then and could have value for a team looking to rid itself of a long-term contract.

