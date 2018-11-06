2018/19 A-League Round 4 Odds: Betting Preview, Trends, Analysis for Week

Tony Feder/Getty Images

Fans will have to wait until Sunday for the best match of the fourth round of the A-League season, when two of the league's three undefeated teams, Adelaide United and Perth Glory, battle it out in the city of churches.



It is hard to remember a better week in the history of the Adelaide United football club with Marco Kurz's side taking out the FFA Cup Final last Tuesday and then cruising past the Central Coast Mariners by a score line of 3-0 in Gosford on Sunday.



Reds winger Craig Goodwin has hit a real purple patch of form, scoring four goals in his last two outings, which will surely see him come into calculations for Australia's Asian Cup defense in January.



At the other end of the park, Perth's Andy Keogh has netted a goal in each of the club's three games so far and his partnership with Chris Ikonomidis will go a long way to deciding the outcome of this one.



The home side are a $2.10 AUD favourite to make it two wins from four games while the visitors are $3.30 to make it three wins from four matches, according to AustralianGambling.



Another striker who'll be hoping to be representing the green and gold in two months' time is the Brisbane Roar's Adam Taggart, who has scored both of the club's goals this season, including a well taken chance in the 65th minute of the season-opening draw against the Mariners.



Taggart and his teammates travel to Sydney this Saturday to take on a Western Sydney Wanderers side who moved into the top four with a 3-0 win over the Wellington Phoenix last weekend.



Markus Babbel's charges are a $2.10 favourite to make it two wins in a row when they host a Roar ($3.20) lineup who've collected just two points from their three outings so far.



Speaking of the Phoenix, they make the trip to the Victorian capital for the opening match of the round, against Melbourne City.



Despite their poor showing against Sydney FC last Friday, City are the second-shortest priced favourite of the round, at $1.57, to be too good for a Wellington ($5.50) side who have opened their season with one win, one draw and one loss.



The shortest-priced favourite of the round is City's cross-town rival, Melbourne Victory, who are $1.36 to beat the Mariners ($8.50) after they finally got the first win of their season last weekend, 1-0 over the Newcastle Jets in the Grand Final rematch.



The Jets are at home again on Saturday night, this time hosting Sydney FC, who remained in top spot on the ladder after a 3-0 win over City and are a $2 favourite to make it three wins from four starts.



The pressure is beginning to mount on Newcastle mentor Ernie Merrick, with last season's Grand Finalists collecting just a single point from their three games to date and they're a big outsider to win their first game here, at $3.60.