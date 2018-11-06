Report: Kyrie Irving Fined $25K for Throwing Ball into Stands After Nuggets Loss

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly received a $25,000 fine from the NBA for throwing a basketball into the stands following the team's 115-107 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the update Tuesday.

Irving was unhappy after Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, who already had 48 points, took a three-point shot right before the buzzer in an effort to exceed 50 points. Boston had conceded defeat and wasn't playing defense while waiting for the clock to run out.

The 26-year-old Celtics star credited his counterpart for a strong performance but admitted he wasn't a fan of the uncontested shot in the final seconds.

"I mean, what kind of competitor wouldn't it bother?" Irving told reporters. "I understand if we fouled him, going to the free throw line. ... I don't want to make a big deal out of it."

He added: "But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls--- move like that. So I threw it in the crowd."

Irving posted 31 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the loss, which dropped Boston to 6-4 during the early stages of the 2018-19 season.

The Celtics return to action Thursday when their five-game road trip continues against the Phoenix Suns.