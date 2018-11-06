Liverpool Stunned by Red Star Belgrade in 2-0 Champions League Loss

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

Red Star Belgrade's Serbian forward Milan Pavkov (C) vies for the ball with Liverpool's Cameroonian defender Joel Matip during the UEFA Champions League Group C second-leg football match between Red Star Belgrade and Liverpool FC at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade on November 6, 2018. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Liverpool slipped to a surprising 2-0 defeat away to Red Star Belgrade in Group C of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.  

The hosts took all three points at the Marakana thanks to a pair of goals from Milan Pavkov. It means Liverpool are now at risk of not qualifying from a group that also features Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain.

           

What's Next?

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday before a return to Champions League action away to PSG on Wednesday, November 28.

Red Star return to domestic action in the Serbian SuperLiga, with fixtures against Dinamo Vranje and Radnicki Nis, before facing Napoli away in this competition on the 28th.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Live: 6 UCL Matches in Late Kick Offs

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: 6 UCL Matches in Late Kick Offs

    via Mail Online

    Inside Jose Mourinho's Last Stand

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inside Jose Mourinho's Last Stand

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    New MLS Ball for 2019-20 Is Here 📸

    World Football logo
    World Football

    New MLS Ball for 2019-20 Is Here 📸

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible

    Pulisic Named in USA Squad to Face England

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pulisic Named in USA Squad to Face England

    USA Today Sports
    via Goal