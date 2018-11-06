Liverpool Stunned by Red Star Belgrade in 2-0 Champions League Loss

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Liverpool slipped to a surprising 2-0 defeat away to Red Star Belgrade in Group C of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.



The hosts took all three points at the Marakana thanks to a pair of goals from Milan Pavkov. It means Liverpool are now at risk of not qualifying from a group that also features Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain.

What's Next?

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday before a return to Champions League action away to PSG on Wednesday, November 28.

Red Star return to domestic action in the Serbian SuperLiga, with fixtures against Dinamo Vranje and Radnicki Nis, before facing Napoli away in this competition on the 28th.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.