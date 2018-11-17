Draymond Green Out vs. Mavs Due to Toe Injury; Steve Kerr Unsure About Return

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will miss an indefinite period of time starting with Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of a toe injury.

"We decided to give him some time off. Don't know how long it'll be," head coach Steve Kerr said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "The toe [sprain] is lingering."

The 28-year-old injured his foot in Golden State's 117-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 5, with the Warriors announcing it was a right foot contusion. Subsequent X-rays were negative.

The Warriors won't be lacking in star power if Green's injury forces him out of action for an extended period. Golden State can still rely on Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, who has rediscovered his shot after a slow start to the season.

Fellow stalwart Stephen Curry is also sidelined because of a groin injury, though.

Green is the team's defensive linchpin. According to NBA.com, the Warriors are allowing 101.7 points per 100 possessions with him on the court this season. That figure rises to 112.3 when he goes to the bench.

Golden State could probably lose Green for the rest of the season and still be the favorite to win the title, but his absence will nonetheless affect the team given his defensive prowess.