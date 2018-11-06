Kevin Byard Reportedly Facing Fine for Celebrating on Cowboys Star

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard reportedly could be fined after celebrating on AT&T Stadium's midfield star during the Titans' 28-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL is reviewing the incident since stomping on a team logo is an act that can be penalized under the player policy.

Byard celebrated on the star after intercepting Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the end zone during the first quarter of Monday's game:

Wide receiver Terrell Owens did virtually the same thing in 2000 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Several of Byard's teammates joined him on the star before Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones broke up the celebration.

Byard told reporters he expected to get hit hard, much like T.O. was when he performed the celebration a second time during the game 18 years earlier: "I was actually expecting somebody to knock my head off. Then we just started dancing. I was like, if we get to the 50, if we get enough guys to the 50, we are just going to start dancing on the star."

Jones made it clear that he wasn't a fan of the move: "There's no reason for them to disrespect the star like that. You can have fun out there. I understand celebrate, but you overstep the boundaries when you go on the star."

Byard's interception was a momentum-changing play since the Cowboys were leading 7-0 and driving for another score at the time.

Following the interception, Tennessee drove 80 yards on 15 plays and tied the score on a one-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry.

Dallas fell to 3-5 in the loss, while the Titans are now 4-4 and trail the Houston Texans by 1.5 games for the AFC South lead.