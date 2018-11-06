Ex-Boxer Mario Melo Dies at 56 After Choking at Croissant-Eating Contest

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former professional boxer Mario Oscar Melo died Sunday at the age of 56 after choking during a croissant-eating contest in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to TMZ Sports, several men attempted to dislodge the croissant from Melo's throat, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

Melo was a native Argentinian who posted a career boxing record of 21-9, primarily as a light heavyweight.

His most notable bout came in 1990 when he lost to Michael Moorer by first-round knockout in a fight for the WBO World Light Heavyweight Title.

After switching classes to heavyweight, Melo won the South American Heavyweight Title from Ricardo Alfredo Ibarra in 1997.

Melo last fought in 1998, losing to Mark Hulstrom by knockout.