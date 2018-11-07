Europa League 2018: Matchday 4 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The UEFA Europa League returns to the continental spotlight on Thursday and features Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal, who are each out to seal their places in the knockout stages against BATE Borisov and Sporting CP, respectively.

Chelsea hold a six-point lead in Group L and will qualify if they seal a fourth successive victory, and the same goes for the Gunners in Group E, where Sporting trail Unai Emery's unbeaten men by three points.

Celtic and Rangers represent Scotland but neither face simple fixtures, with the Bhoys set to host German side RB Leipzig and Steven Gerrard's Rangers travelling to Spartak Moscow.

La Liga outfits Sevilla and Villarreal are both on the road on Matchday 4; the latter will face Akhisarspor in Turkey as Austria Wien host the Yellow Submarine.

Real Betis have a stiff task of their own in Group F and hope to defend their place at the top of the pool against AC Milan, whose Serie A rivals Lazio welcome Marseille to Roma.

Thursday's Schedule, Predictions

Astana 1-0 Jablonec, 3:50 p.m. BST/10:50 a.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Fenerbahce 1-1 Anderlecht, 3:50 p.m. BST/10:50 a.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)

Dynamo Kiev 2-1 Rennes, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Krasnodar 2-2 Standard Liege, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Akhisarspor 1-2 Sevilla, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

BATE Borisov 0-3 Chelsea, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Vidi FC 1-2 PAOK, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Spartak Moscow 2-2 Rangers, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

Rapid Wien 1-1 Villarreal, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Apollon Limassol 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Lazio 3-1 Marseille, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)



Malmo 2-0 Sarpsborg, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Genk 2-2 Besiktas, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Real Betis 2-2 AC Milan, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Olympiakos 3-0 Dudelange, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Spartak Trnava, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Vorskla 2-1 Qarabag, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Arsenal 3-0 Sporting CP, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 FC Zurich, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), Galavision (U.S.)

Ludogorets Razgrad 2-2 AEK Larnaca, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Rosenborg 1-3 Salzburg, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT SportExtra (UK)

Celtic 1-2 RB Leipzig, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Bordeaux 1-2 Zenit St. Petersburg, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Slavia Prage 1-1 Copenhagen, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

B/R Live provides UEFA Europa League live-stream coverage, while fuboTV and Univision Deportes will also provide coverage in the United States. Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via the BT Sport app.

Match Odds

Astana (5-6), Draw (51-19), Jablonec (4-1)

Fenerbahce (11-10), Draw (77-29), Anderlecht (37-13)

Dynamo Kiev (15-13), Draw (12-5), Rennes (58-19)

Krasnodar (3-4), Draw (11-4), Standard Liege (4-1)

Akhisarspor (10-1), Draw (6-1), Sevilla (2-7)

BATE Borisov (38-5), Draw (4-1), Chelsea (4-9)

Vidi FC (23-10), Draw (11-5), PAOK (11-8)

Spartak Moscow (6-5), Draw (28-11), Rangers (5-2)

Rapid Wien (15-4), Draw (14-5), Villarreal (9-10)

Apollon Limassol (5-1), Draw (7-2), Eintracht Frankfurt (3-5)

Lazio (5-4), Draw (7-2), Marseille (10-3)

Malmo (8-13), Draw (31-10), Sarpsborg (51-10)

Genk (3-4), Draw (13-4), Besiktas (15-4)

Real Betis (5-4), Draw (12-5), AC Milan (5-2)

Olympiakos (1-5), Draw (33-5), Dudelange (20-1)

Dinamo Zagreb (1-4), Draw (27-5), Spartak Trnava (15-1)

Vorskla (32-21), Draw (11-5), Qarabag (24-11)

Arsenal (1-3), Draw (24-5), Sporting CP (10-1)

Bayer Leverkusen (6-19), Draw (5-1), FC Zurich (11-1)

Ludogorets Razgrad (3-5), Draw (13-4), AEK Larnaca (11-2)

Rosenborg (53-10), Draw (37-10), Salzburg (4-7)

Celtic (3-1), Draw (11-4), RB Leipzig (28-29)

Bordeaux (27-17), Draw (5-2), Zenit St. Petersburg (17-9)

Slavia Prague (10-13), Draw (20-7), Copenhagen (17-4)

Preview

Chelsea were 3-1 victors over BATE when the two teams clashed at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago and will be hopeful of inspiring another confident win under manager Maurizio Sarri, who remains unbeaten at the club.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's hat-trick inspired the Blues to beat their Belarusian guests in that first clash, and he may be required to impress again after journalist Simon Phillips reported star man Eden Hazard was likely out:

Arsenal will be more wary of resting their first string in what looks to be a key clash against Sporting, and the fixture that will decide whether they finish top.

Danny Welbeck scored the only goal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade when these teams met in October, and Emery will be hopeful striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in particular can maintain after a prolific October:

Arsenal are scheduled to travel to Vorskla in Ukraine at the end of November before concluding their Group E campaign with the visit of Qarabag, meaning Thursday's outing will be seen as the clutch encounter.

Celtic have lost back-to-back fixtures against Red Bull-affiliated clubs and are hoping to avoid a second defeat in succession against RB Leipzig in Glasgow on Thursday. They've scored once and conceded five in their two meetings with Leipzig and Salzburg, but they'll hope a first home match since Week 1 will revitalise their form.

Glaswegian rivals Rangers have travelled to Russia's capital to take on Spartak, who are the only team yet to taste victory in Group G.

Rangers share the lead with Villarreal and are seeking to improve on their 0-0 stalemate at home to the Moscow outfit two weeks ago. In that effort, in-form attacker Alfredo Morelos will be vital, per Sky Sports Statto:

The Colombian enjoyed an encouraging first season at Ibrox after joining from HJK in June 2017, but he's excelled under new manager Gerrard, scoring 14 goals in 22 games, just four shy of his total tally for last season.

Last season's runners-up, Marseille, make their way to Rome to face Lazio, but Ligue 1 writer Mohammed Ali forecast gloomy weather ahead for the French giants, who have lost their last three in succession:

Lazio, meanwhile, have won three of their last four league games and could climb level at the top of Group H if by some surprise Eintracht Frankfurt fail to get a result at Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

Milan face a difficult task in their trip to Betis, who have won two games and lost once in their last four, the most recent of which was a 3-3 thriller at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday.