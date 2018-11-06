Barcelona to Make Late Call on Lionel Messi Return vs. Inter Milan

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said team talisman Lionel Messi has a chance of returning from his fractured arm in the UEFA Champions League Group B clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Messi is part of the squad that travelled to Milan for the European duel, and Valverde told the media on Monday that the Argentinian "might be available" a little more than two weeks after fracturing the radial bone in his right arm:

"Leo is at the point where he might be available, but we have to wait for the training session. We have to see if he's safe to play.

"In terms of his play and his movements, he's fine. We have to wait. ... It's always better if he's there. Of course it's necessary to get Messi back as soon as possible.

"There are three or four possibilities. One is that he plays from the start, or he comes on, or he goes off. What we won't do is take any risks."

