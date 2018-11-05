Josh Allen Day-to-Day, Could Return from Elbow Injury vs. Jets

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills fans may not have to watch Nathan Peterman start at quarterback for much longer.

According to Matt Parrino of NYup.com, Josh Allen "is almost ready to return" from his elbow injury with Sunday's contest against the New York Jets looming.

"He threw a couple times over the weekend and then he threw again this morning," head coach Sean McDermott said, via Parrino. "I thought he had a good day. He threw about 100 balls, which in the course of a practice is about [an] average workload for a normal practice. He has progressed well with our medical staff and will continue to evaluate that moving forward."



Parrino noted McDermott also said Derek Anderson would start against the Jets if Allen isn't ready even though the former missed Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears because he was in the concussion protocol.

Allen has been out since Week 6 when he suffered the elbow injury during a loss to the Houston Texans. Buffalo proceeded to lose the next three games, the most recent of which was a 41-9 blowout at the hands of the Bears.

Buffalo's offense managed just one touchdown, while Chicago's defense found the end zone twice. Eddie Jackson returned a Jason Croom fumble for a score, and Leonard Floyd returned one of Peterman's three interceptions for a touchdown.

It dropped Buffalo's record to 2-7, and it is well on the way to missing the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 years.

Allen's long-term development is the most important thing for the remainder of the season, and his return will mean additional experience under his belt before the Bills are ready to compete again. Buffalo selected him with the No. 7 overall pick out of Wyoming, and he has completed 54 percent of his passes for 832 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.