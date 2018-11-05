Brandon Marshall Rumors: Veteran WR Works out for Lions After Seahawks Release

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks October 30, reportedly worked out for the Detroit Lions, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Marshall, 34, appeared in six games for the Seahawks this season, catching 11 passes for 136 yards and a score.

Marshall was a six-time Pro Bowler in his prime and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012, though in recent years his production has dropped off precipitously.

Since recording 109 receptions for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015 for the New York Jets, Marshall has posted a combined 88 catches for 1,078 yards and four scores in the past three seasons for the Jets, New York Giants and Seahawks, appearing in 27 of a possible 40 games.

Injuries limited him to just five games last year, and he never carved a niche for himself in Seattle this season.

As for the Lions, the team traded Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick ahead of last week's trade deadline, leaving them with questionable wide receiver depth. While Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay have the starting spots on lockdown, the team's next options at wideout are the less-proven TJ Jones and Brandon Powell.

Jones is the favorite to replace Tate's role in the slot, but adding a veteran option like Marshall would make sense for Detroit.