USOC Moves to Oust USA Gymnastics as Governing Body After Larry Nassar Scandal

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The United States Olympic Committee took action Monday to start the removal of USA Gymnastics as a national governing body for the sport, according to the Associated Press.

USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland explained the decision in a statement:

"This is a situation in which there are no perfect solutions. Seeking to revoke recognition is not a conclusion that we have come to easily. In the short-term, we have to work to ensure that USAG gymnasts have the support necessary to excel on and off the field of play. We are building plans to do just that. In the long-term, it will be the critically important responsibility of the recognized Gymnastics NGB, whether the existing organization or a new one, to lead gymnastics in the United States and build on the supportive community of athletes and clubs that can carry the sport forward for decades to come. We are prepared to identify and help build such an organization."

Former team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison after more than 150 girls and women said he sexually abused them.

Since the Nassar news, USA Gymnastics has failed to find adequate leadership to steer the organization in the right direction. President and CEO Kerry Perry resigned in September, nine months after taking the job, during a stretch that also included development coordinator Mary Lee Tracy's being asked to resign three days after she took the job.

Mary Bono then took over Perry's role but stepped down in October after just five days.

Tumbling coach Sergio Galvez was also removed from his post in October after a report was filed at the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Olympic medalist Aly Raisman is among those who have called for USA Gymnastics to be decertified.

"Enough is enough," Raisman told Alice Park of Time. "... I think we have given them enough time. We can't wait any more. It's not right."

The steps are now in motion to remove the organization as a governing body, which would allow another to step into the role and lead American gymnastics going forward.