Premier League Table: Final Week 11 2018 Standings, Results and Week 12 Fixtures

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town moved off the bottom of the Premier League table as they beat Fulham 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday.

The Terriers had yet to score at home in 2018-19, but Timothy Fosu-Mensah's 29th minute own goal was enough to move them above Fulham and Cardiff City into 18th place.

Here is the updated Premier League table after Monday's sole fixture:

For the west Londoners, it was a sixth defeat on the bounce in all competitions and they have now gone eight matches without a win in the Premier League.

Fulham need to turn their form around fast if they are to avoid an immediate return back to the Championship.

Despite their awful recent form, the Cottagers are only one point from safety. But their next fixture is an away clash at Liverpool, a challenging prospect given their ongoing defensive issues.

Here are the full results from Week 11 in the Premier League, and the fixture list for Week 12:

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United

Cardiff City 0-1 Leicester City

Everton 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 1-0 Watford

West Ham United 4-2 Burnley

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 6-1 Southampton

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Fulham

Week 12 Fixtures

Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United

Leicester City vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Watford

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are still unbeaten following Week 11's action.

Per Opta, the trio's ongoing form is a rare feat last seen in English football 40 years ago:

The ever-increasing superiority of the top teams means that the sides at the bottom of the table are accruing points slower than ever.

That is good news for both Fulham and Huddersfield as their terrible starts could have already seen them buried in the relegation zone in previous seasons.

As it is, after 11 games of the season, they are two of seven teams still yet to reach double figures for points. At the same stage last season only three sides were still in single figures, and it was only two sides in 2016-17.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Huddersfield joined Newcastle United by picking up their first win of the campaign in Week 11.

It was a functional rather than superlative display from David Wagner's side.

But they did at least end their lengthy home goal drought when Christopher Schindler and Fosu-Mensah rose together to meet Chris Lowe's cross. Although the Fulham man won the aerial battle, he only succeeded in heading into his own net.

Fulham's ongoing woes suggest that Huddersfield, with their energy and graft, may yet be able to survive in the Premier League as they did last season.

On the basis of Monday's performance, the Terriers can be confident in their ability to finish above the likes of Southampton, Newcastle and Cardiff and out of the bottom three.

For Fulham, though, despite the money they spent in the summer and the marquee players they have in their squad, the defeat to Huddersfield was yet more evidence they will be in a relegation scrap this term.