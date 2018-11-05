Premier League Table: Final Week 11 2018 Standings, Results and Week 12 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 11 2018 Standings, Results and Week 12 FixturesNovember 5, 2018
Huddersfield Town moved off the bottom of the Premier League table as they beat Fulham 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday.
The Terriers had yet to score at home in 2018-19, but Timothy Fosu-Mensah's 29th minute own goal was enough to move them above Fulham and Cardiff City into 18th place.
Here is the updated Premier League table after Monday's sole fixture:
For the west Londoners, it was a sixth defeat on the bounce in all competitions and they have now gone eight matches without a win in the Premier League.
Fulham need to turn their form around fast if they are to avoid an immediate return back to the Championship.
Despite their awful recent form, the Cottagers are only one point from safety. But their next fixture is an away clash at Liverpool, a challenging prospect given their ongoing defensive issues.
Here are the full results from Week 11 in the Premier League, and the fixture list for Week 12:
Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United
Cardiff City 0-1 Leicester City
Everton 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 1-0 Watford
West Ham United 4-2 Burnley
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton
Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Fulham
Week 12 Fixtures
Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United
Leicester City vs. Burnley
Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Watford
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. Everton
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are still unbeaten following Week 11's action.
Per Opta, the trio's ongoing form is a rare feat last seen in English football 40 years ago:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
11 - This is the first time since the 1978-79 season that three top-flight teams have gone unbeaten in their opening 11 games of a league campaign (Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool). Margins. https://t.co/sDZIiHvbxQ
The ever-increasing superiority of the top teams means that the sides at the bottom of the table are accruing points slower than ever.
That is good news for both Fulham and Huddersfield as their terrible starts could have already seen them buried in the relegation zone in previous seasons.
As it is, after 11 games of the season, they are two of seven teams still yet to reach double figures for points. At the same stage last season only three sides were still in single figures, and it was only two sides in 2016-17.
Huddersfield joined Newcastle United by picking up their first win of the campaign in Week 11.
It was a functional rather than superlative display from David Wagner's side.
But they did at least end their lengthy home goal drought when Christopher Schindler and Fosu-Mensah rose together to meet Chris Lowe's cross. Although the Fulham man won the aerial battle, he only succeeded in heading into his own net.
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
⚽️ Huddersfield score their first home league goal in 6️⃣5️⃣9️⃣ minutes since Thomas Ince struck in the 1-0 win v Watford on April 14. #MNF https://t.co/sq0HIzRMn7
Fulham's ongoing woes suggest that Huddersfield, with their energy and graft, may yet be able to survive in the Premier League as they did last season.
On the basis of Monday's performance, the Terriers can be confident in their ability to finish above the likes of Southampton, Newcastle and Cardiff and out of the bottom three.
For Fulham, though, despite the money they spent in the summer and the marquee players they have in their squad, the defeat to Huddersfield was yet more evidence they will be in a relegation scrap this term.
Report: Wenger to Take Over Milan