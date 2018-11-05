A.J. Green Doesn't Need Surgery on Foot, Reportedly Will Miss at Least 2 Games

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis provided a positive update on wide receiver A.J. Green on Monday, noting he won't need surgery on his foot injury, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

On the other hand, Green is expected to miss at least two games before he is re-evaluated, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter reported Sunday that Green was meeting with a foot specialist to determine if surgery was necessary.

The injury occurred late in the team's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Green came through with 76 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Although the Bengals were on a bye in Week 9, Green was seen in a walking boot early in the week, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

While the extra week off wasn't enough for the wideout to return to full strength, the latest prognosis is better than a potential season-ending surgery.

Green was in the midst of a strong year before the injury, totaling 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns. If he had replicated his numbers in the second half of the season, he would have set a new career high in touchdowns, while his yardage would have been his second-best total over his already-impressive career.

Unfortunately, the latest injury could hurt his production and put his streak of seven straight Pro Bowls at risk.

Tyler Boyd has shown he can handle more responsibility as a go-to receiver, but the passing attack will likely struggle without Green thanks to serious question marks about the rest of the receiving corps.